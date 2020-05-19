In this episode Christian is joined by Daily Telegraph columnist Juliet Samuel, who believes that the current crisis will lead to big changes in politics and economics.

Subscribe to The City View Podcast: Apple / Google / Spotify / RSS

Juliet says the case for higher taxes on the rich will be made with growing force over the coming years and warns that such taxes are often introduced in the wake of national emergencies.

She also thinks that politicians will no longer be able to put off an honest conversation about China and the Communist state’s influence over large parts of our economy.

Also in this episode, Christian looks at the growing speculation over the Bank of England’s flirtation with negative interest rates; the latest figures from the government’s scheme to help the self employed; and Ryanair’s gloomy forecast for the aviation sector.

Read more: The City View: Darwinism and disruption in the tech sector, with Russ Shaw of Tech London Advocates

In association with ETX Capital

ETX Capital is one of the UK’s leading spread betting and CFD trading providers, offering services to retail, institutional, professional and high net worth customers via an award-winning trading platform. With over 50 years of experience in the financial markets, customers and service are always put first at ETX, and the company prides itself in offering a tailor-made trading experience to every customer. The multi-device TraderPro platform delivers a fully customisable, award-winning trading technology with customisable charts, instant execution and over 5,000 markets to trade.

Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting or trading CFDs with ETX. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets or CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority with Financial Services register number 124721.ETX Capital provides an execution-only service and therefore any market analysis, opinion, commentary or other information provided during this webinar is for educational purposes only and is not intended to be a personal recommendation or construed as advice. ETX Capital and the presenter are not financial or investment advisors and do not recommend any instrument of any kind. Any instruments that are mentioned throughout are cited only for illustrative and educational purposes.