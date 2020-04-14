The City View from City A.M. with Dame Helena Morrissey

Join Christian May, City A.M.’s Editor in Chief, for The City View – the daily podcast from City A.M.

In this episode, Christian talks to Dame Helena Morrissey – one the City’s most influential and well-known fund managers. From life under lockdown with 9 children to the challenges facing the investment industry, Dame Helena offers a candid and typically insightful look at our new reality and the forces shaping our economy. She also raises questions about how businesses will adapt to life after Coronavirus and reveals what she misses most about life on the outside.