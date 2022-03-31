The City View: White Paper, black market for gambling? And April economic uncertainty

Today Andy Silvester chats to City A.M. reporters Leah Montebello and Jack Barnett.

Jack outlines the cost-of-living crunch that, some say, hasn’t been seen since the Second World War. He goes through the economic uncertainty that awaits in April, with tax, energy, and price hikes all coming into effect.

Leah boils down the Betting and Gaming Council’s concerns regarding the government’s White Paper review into the gambling sector, which they’re worried will be too intrusive and put gamblers off from having a flutter — potentially pushing them into the black market.