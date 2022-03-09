The City View: Energy market volatility

Today Andy Silvester chats to City A.M. reporters Jack Barnett and Nicholas Earl about volatile energy prices potentially becoming even more so; inflation forecasts, rising consumer prices and what the Bank of England will do vis-à-vis rate hikes; and yesterday’s nickel big short and its impact on the London Metal Exchange.

Andy also goes through the headlines: Prudential had a bump in its 2021 business profits; Gatwick managed to mitigate losses in the last few months of 2021; and Stagecoach has backed a £595m takeover by asset manager DWS.