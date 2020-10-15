The City View: LMAX CEO urges City to ‘support young talent’ amid Covid

In this episode Christian talks to David Mercer, CEO of LMAX Group, the fast-growing fintech firm and FX and institutional crypto exchange that clocked up $56m (£43m) in gross profit in 2019, with trading volumes of $3.5tn.

Subscribe to The City View Podcast: Apple / Google / Spotify / RSS

LMAX is listed in the Deloitte Fast 50 and The Sunday Times Tech Track 100, and the Group recorded record half-year results in June 2020. David talks about his career in the City, culminating in a 2012 management buyout of LMAX and the company’s growth and success since then.

He discusses how the City can retain its spot as a leading global financial services hub in the years ahead and issues a passionate plea for City employers to open their doors to young talent from diverse backgrounds.

This podcast is sponsored by CMC Markets.

79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.