The Capitalist: UK gov joins Reddit, a City Bluebird and an apology

(Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The UK government joins Reddit, a new Bluebird lands in the City and The Capitalist says sorry. Catch up on the latest Square Mile drama…

UK government launches Reddit account

In response to urgent calls from (checks notes) nobody, the UK government has joined Reddit. Goody! The account, called ‘UKGovNews’, is the latest brainchild of No 10’s New Media Unit, created in November in order to bring the government’s communications operation into the 21st century and is almost certain to bring The Capitalist much future content. Considering state-owned operator Northern recently revealed it still relies on fax machines to communicate, the news marks a considerable leap – and we commend the government for their new-found courage.

We commend them even more for their exquisite taste in reading. The account’s inaugural post? A link to a City AM article, what else. Posting in the ‘smallbusinessuk’ channel, the government directed keen readers to our article on the Chancellor’s summoning of regulators to Downing Street.

The government confirmed it created the account, telling Politics Home the move was part of its “Plan to Change” which involved modernising its communication “so that they better reflect how the public consumes information”.

Providing they keep those quality links up, the account looks well worth a follow.

Whatever gets a crowd

A surprisingly enthusiastic turnout for a panel discussion on the Spring Statement at Old Queen Street Cafe this week was not, it turns out, down to City AM‘s own Alys Denby being one of the speakers. Another outlet had mistakenly reported that the Chancellor was appearing “behind enemy lines” at the event organised by Thatcherite think tank the Centre for Policy Studies. Reeves may call herself the Iron Chancellor, but she’s no Iron Lady.

Great minds think alike?

It seems Nigel Farage and Lorraine Kelly have more in common than being stars of ITV beloved by middle England – the pair also opted for the same April fools’ prank. The Reform leader and TV presenter both pretended to get tattoos earlier this week – one chose a tribute to their granddaughter and the other a British bulldog. Capitalist readers can work out for themselves which was which.

Bluebird nests in the City

City AM readers are doubtless familiar with Chelsea favourite Bluebird, and they’ll be delighted to learn of a sister opening, Bluebird City, in the South Place Hotel off Moorgate, where The Capitalist swung by a party on Tuesday night hosted by new D&D London boss (and City AM’s Epicurean guru) Martin Williams. The Nyetimber flowed, the DJ played and, while City and media bigwigs enjoyed the bar, Williams gave The Capitalist a tour of the hotel’s restaurants and rooftop, which is set to become The Capitalist’s primary summer haunt.

CORRECTION!

The Capitalist apologises to Boycott Bloody Insurance, whom we mistook last week for Palestine Action following a stunt at the Royal Exchange. It should be easy to distinguish between these completely interchangeable protest groups and their ill-defined aims, but we were remiss on this occasion. However, given that one of the anti-insurance campaign group’s stated aim – alongside something to do with fossil fuels – is to “stand in solidarity with Palestinians” we are surprised they took such umbrage at the mistake.