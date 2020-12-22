The Bunglers of Calais: Shapps says "agreement" struck on Channel chaos

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said an “agreement” has been reached with the French Government on travel across the Channel.

Some 3,000 lorries are backed up at Dover, with many in a holding area at Manston Airport.

Any agreement is likely to require testing for Covid-19 on one or both sides of the border.

The chaos has now dragged on for almost 48 hours after the decision by the French Government to block all UK travellers from entering due to the emergence of a Covid-19 mutation in the South East.

Earlier today the European Commission urged the French government to allow accompanied freight across the border.

PM Boris Johnson had earlier said the risk of transmission from a single haulier was “really very low.”

Hauliers are still advised not to travel to Kent, with the backlog likely to take days to clear.

Good progress today and agreement with the French Government on borders. We will provide an update on hauliers later this evening, but hauliers must still NOT travel to Kent this evening. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) December 22, 2020

Food trade lobbyists have warned that unless the backlog is cleared quickly, food shortages will almost certainly emerge in the UK in the period immediately after Christmas.

