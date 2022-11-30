‘The brand is no more’ – crypto exchange AAX unlikely to reopen

Ben Caselin was appointed Vice President two weeks before the operation was halted

Beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange AAX is unlikely to be revived, and the brand “is no more”, according to its former Vice President who resigned earlier this week.

Ben Caselin took to Twitter today to further explain what he believed was going on at the Seychelles-based company which suddenly shut down on November 13, claiming it had been subjected to a ‘malicious attack’.

Last week, AAX said it believed it would resume operations, but Caselin confirmed that was not his belief.

“Everyone is waiting on actions. I still believe things will be handled without evil intentions, but the damage is done. The brand is no more and trust is broken,” he said.

Caselin was only appointed to the position of Vice President a month ago after being promoted from his role as Head of Research and Strategy and VP of Global Marketing and Communication

At the time – only two weeks before the operation was halted – the company said the appointment “reinforced AAX’s commitment to driving the mass adoption of Bitcoin and digital assets through educational content, community-building, and empowerment programs, especially in developing countries”.