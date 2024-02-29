The Body Shop: Full list of stores to close as almost 500 jobs cut
The locations of The Body Shop stores which are to close following the brand’s collapse into administration have been revealed.
A total of 116 shops are to continue trading following the news last week that more than half of the company’s locations are to close.
FRP Advisory, which is acting as administrator of The Body Shop, has also confirmed that a further 75 sites will close in the next four to six weeks after announcing that seven would close immediately last week.
The move will see 489 members of staff lose their jobs.
Joint administrator Tony Wright said: :In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.
“The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”
The changes announced only impact The Body Shop business in the UK.
Tom Davey, director and co-founder at Factor Risk Management, said: “Another casualty in the recent crop of high-street businesses entering administration, the collapse of The Body Shop reflects the uphill battle many UK retailers are facing in keeping their doors open.
“It is clear that the situation at The Body Shop is far worse than initially feared – and the pressure is clearly building on the embattled retailer as it looks to hastily restructure its operations.
“With insolvency practitioners stating that staff at the business’ London headquarters could be slashed by 40 per cent, the situation appears critical for both the company and its employees as it strikes a delicate balancing act in the number of stores and staff it retains.
“With rising prices and interest rates, coupled with continued supply issues, UK consumers’ spending power has been hit hard over the past few years.
“Many retailers are finding these conditions impossible to weather in their current guise and, in the face of insurmountable costs for many businesses, we are only likely to see a continued rise in insolvency rates over the coming months.”
Full list of stores remaining open:
Aberdeen
Ashford Outlet
Basingstoke
Bath
Belfast Victoria Square
Birmingham New St.
Birmingham Bullring
Bluewater
Bracknell Lexicon
Bradford Broadway
Braintree Outlet
Brent Cross
Bridgend Outlet
Brighton
Bristol Cabot Circus
Broadgate
Bromley
Bury St Edmonds
Cannock Outlet
Cardiff St Davids
Castleford Outlet
Canterbury Whitefriars
Chelmsford
Cheltenham
Chesire Oaks Outlet
Chester Foregate Street
Chesterfield
Chichester
Clarks Village Outlet
Colchester
Coventry
Crawley County Mall
Cribbs Causeway
Dalton Park Outlet
Derby Intu
Doncaster Lakeside Outlet
Dudley
Dundee
Dunfermline
Ealing
East Midlands Outlet
Eastbourne
Edinburgh St James
Enfield
Fleetwood Outlet
Foyleside
Glasgow St. Enoch
Gloucester
Gretna Outlet
Guildford High Street
Gunwharf Outlet
Harrogate
Harrow
Hatfield
Hereford Commercial St
Hounslow Treaty Centre
Icon at O2 Outlet
Inverness
Kingston-Upon-Thames
Lancaster
Leamington Spa
Leeds Briggate
Leicester New Shires
Lincoln Waterside
Liverpool One
Livingston Outlet
Llandudno
London Bridge
Lowry Outlet
Maidstone
Manchester Arndale Centre
Manchester Royal Ex
Meadowhall High St
Metro Centre Platinum Mall
Milton Keynes
Newcastle Eldon Sq
Nottingham Bridlesmith Gate
Oxford Street Soho
Oxford Westgate
Poole
Preston
Reading
Romford
Rushden Lakes
Shrewsbury
Skipton
Solihull
Southampton West Quay
Southend
Spalding
St. Albans
Staines
Stockport
Stratford City Westfield
Sunderland
Sutton
Swindon Outlet
Talke Hanley Outlet
Taunton
Thurrock
Trafford Park
Truro
Tunbridge Wells Royal Victoria Place
Uxbridge Market Square
Warrington
Watford
Wembley Outlet
White City Westfield
Whiteley Village
Wimbledon
Winchester
Windsor
Worcester
Worthing
York Coppergate Walk
York Depot
Full list of stores closing:
Aylesbury
Banbury
Barnstaple
Basildon
Battersea
Bedford
Beverley
Bexleyheath
Blackburn
Blackpool
Bournemouth Commercial Rd
Bolton
Brixton
Broughton Park
Bury
Camberley
Carlisle
Carmarthen
Chippenham
Cirencester
Croydon
Didcot
Durham
East Kilbride
Edinburgh Gyle Centre
Edinburgh Princes Mall
Epsom
Fareham
Farnborough
Glasgow Braehead
Glasgow Fort
Glasgow Silverburn
Glasgow Station
Grimsby
Halifax
Harlow
Hastings
Hempstead Valley
High Wycombe
Huddersfield
Hull
Ilford
Ipswich
Isle of Wight
Islington
Kendal
Kings Lynn
Leeds White Rose
Lewisham Centre
Lichfield
Loughborough
Luton
Macclesfield
Middlesbrough
Morpeth
Newton Abbot
Northampton
Oldham
Perth
Peterborough Queensgate
Portsmouth Regent Street
Salisbury
Stafford
Stanstead Airside
Stratford Upon Avon
Swansea
Telford
Thanet
Trowbridge
Wakefield Trinity Walk
Walthamstow
Wigan
Woking
Wolverhampton