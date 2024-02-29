The Body Shop: Full list of stores to close as almost 500 jobs cut

The Body Shop is facing an uncertain future after falling into administration. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The locations of The Body Shop stores which are to close following the brand’s collapse into administration have been revealed.

A total of 116 shops are to continue trading following the news last week that more than half of the company’s locations are to close.

FRP Advisory, which is acting as administrator of The Body Shop, has also confirmed that a further 75 sites will close in the next four to six weeks after announcing that seven would close immediately last week.

The move will see 489 members of staff lose their jobs.

Joint administrator Tony Wright said: :In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.

“The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”

The changes announced only impact The Body Shop business in the UK.

Tom Davey, director and co-founder at Factor Risk Management, said: “Another casualty in the recent crop of high-street businesses entering administration, the collapse of The Body Shop reflects the uphill battle many UK retailers are facing in keeping their doors open.

“It is clear that the situation at The Body Shop is far worse than initially feared – and the pressure is clearly building on the embattled retailer as it looks to hastily restructure its operations.

“With insolvency practitioners stating that staff at the business’ London headquarters could be slashed by 40 per cent, the situation appears critical for both the company and its employees as it strikes a delicate balancing act in the number of stores and staff it retains.

“With rising prices and interest rates, coupled with continued supply issues, UK consumers’ spending power has been hit hard over the past few years.

“Many retailers are finding these conditions impossible to weather in their current guise and, in the face of insurmountable costs for many businesses, we are only likely to see a continued rise in insolvency rates over the coming months.”

Full list of stores remaining open:

Aberdeen

Ashford Outlet

Basingstoke

Bath

Belfast Victoria Square

Birmingham New St.

Birmingham Bullring

Bluewater

Bracknell Lexicon

Bradford Broadway

Braintree Outlet

Brent Cross

Bridgend Outlet

Brighton

Bristol Cabot Circus

Broadgate

Bromley

Bury St Edmonds

Cannock Outlet

Cardiff St Davids

Castleford Outlet

Canterbury Whitefriars

Chelmsford

Cheltenham

Chesire Oaks Outlet

Chester Foregate Street

Chesterfield

Chichester

Clarks Village Outlet

Colchester

Coventry

Crawley County Mall

Cribbs Causeway

Dalton Park Outlet

Derby Intu

Doncaster Lakeside Outlet

Dudley

Dundee

Dunfermline

Ealing

East Midlands Outlet

Eastbourne

Edinburgh St James

Enfield

Fleetwood Outlet

Foyleside

Glasgow St. Enoch

Gloucester

Gretna Outlet

Guildford High Street

Gunwharf Outlet

Harrogate

Harrow

Hatfield

Hereford Commercial St

Hounslow Treaty Centre

Icon at O2 Outlet

Inverness

Kingston-Upon-Thames

Lancaster

Leamington Spa

Leeds Briggate

Leicester New Shires

Lincoln Waterside

Liverpool One

Livingston Outlet

Llandudno

London Bridge

Lowry Outlet

Maidstone

Manchester Arndale Centre

Manchester Royal Ex

Meadowhall High St

Metro Centre Platinum Mall

Milton Keynes

Newcastle Eldon Sq

Nottingham Bridlesmith Gate

Oxford Street Soho

Oxford Westgate

Poole

Preston

Reading

Romford

Rushden Lakes

Shrewsbury

Skipton

Solihull

Southampton West Quay

Southend

Spalding

St. Albans

Staines

Stockport

Stratford City Westfield

Sunderland

Sutton

Swindon Outlet

Talke Hanley Outlet

Taunton

Thurrock

Trafford Park

Truro

Tunbridge Wells Royal Victoria Place

Uxbridge Market Square

Warrington

Watford

Wembley Outlet

White City Westfield

Whiteley Village

Wimbledon

Winchester

Windsor

Worcester

Worthing

York Coppergate Walk

York Depot

Full list of stores closing:

Aylesbury

Banbury

Barnstaple

Basildon

Battersea

Bedford

Beverley

Bexleyheath

Blackburn

Blackpool

Bournemouth Commercial Rd

Bolton

Brixton

Broughton Park

Bury

Camberley

Carlisle

Carmarthen

Chippenham

Cirencester

Croydon

Didcot

Durham

East Kilbride

Edinburgh Gyle Centre

Edinburgh Princes Mall

Epsom

Fareham

Farnborough

Glasgow Braehead

Glasgow Fort

Glasgow Silverburn

Glasgow Station

Grimsby

Halifax

Harlow

Hastings

Hempstead Valley

High Wycombe

Huddersfield

Hull

Ilford

Ipswich

Isle of Wight

Islington

Kendal

Kings Lynn

Leeds White Rose

Lewisham Centre

Lichfield

Loughborough

Luton

Macclesfield

Middlesbrough

Morpeth

Newton Abbot

Northampton

Oldham

Perth

Peterborough Queensgate

Portsmouth Regent Street

Salisbury

Stafford

Stanstead Airside

Stratford Upon Avon

Swansea

Telford

Thanet

Trowbridge

Wakefield Trinity Walk

Walthamstow

Wigan

Woking

Wolverhampton