The Apprentice recap: Tonight’s most ridiculous moments, ranked

If you haven’t lost the will to live yet and you’re still tuning in, it’s week three of The Apprentice. Endured another hour of people screaming and shouting at each other for one man’s approval? Well done, now enjoy our favourite three months from episode three, another absolute corker.

(Don’t worry, this is totally spoiler-free…)

Press-ups at 4am

Lord Sugar loves an early morning, but 4am? This week’s wake up call time was pretty ridiculous, more ridiculous were the press ups being done at 4.01am by one show off contestant. Testosterone’s alive and well, then, and if there’s one thing The Apprentice candidates know how to do well, it’s show off. Drop down and give us another 20! (Best of all were the contestants’ cars pulling out of the house at supposedly 4am, even though it was bright daylight outside so clearly the call time was a lie.)

Lord Sugar immortalised as a cartoon that looks like Rolf Harris

The odd creations (Photo: BBC)

The Apprentice contestants were tasked with making cartoons this week, and that meant Lord Sugar introducing the task as a cartoon version of himself. Honestly, Lord Sugar in cartoon form looks a hell of a lot like Rolf Harris after Christmas lunch. It was hard to take the legendary businessman seriously while he was dishing out one liners looking like the problematic painter but hey ho, we move. Here seems like a good point to also mention the banter between a cartoon version of Karren Brady and Del Boy, which was toe-curlingly cringe.

Creativity? Don’t bet on it!

No hands! No feet! Ghoulish illustrations were created by one of the teams. The creations, loosely described as images of “people,” were missing limbs. Their arms were like those sausages you get in glass jars. Their heads were falling off. “We ran out of time,” one contestant protested when the lack of limbs came up in front of the rest of the team. Yeah, we noticed.

