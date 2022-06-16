The AA calls on Khan to drop ULEZ during next week’s strikes

Sadiq Khan was urged to suspend the £12.50 ULEZ charge during the strikes.

The AA today called on the London Mayor to suspend the £12.50 daily ULEZ charge to benefit low income workers impacted by next week’s planned strikes.

ULEZ was introduced to charge a fee of £12.50 for driving the most polluting vehicles, and is undergoing a consultation to be expanded to the whole of greater London by 2023.

Jack Cousens, the AA’s head of Roads Policy, said today that drivers could expect a “torrid time ahead” due to pressures of both the strikes and rising fuel costs, “so perhaps the Mayor of London should suspend the ULEZ charge to help poorer commuters who will now have to turn to their cars.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: “At the heart of this industrial action is the Government’s appalling approach to public transport across the country, not least its continued resistance to delivering the sustainable funding TfL desperately needs.”

“With TfL expecting the capital’s roads to be more congested next week, it’s important people travel only if essential and the Mayor is calling on Londoners to cycle and walk whenever possible in order to reduce pollution and minimise congestion,” the spokesperson added.

Nick Rogers, the Transport Spokesman for the London Assembly Conservatives, said: “The mayor should be doing all he can to ensure that the strikes don’t go ahead and that he may want to consider doing all in his power to get Londoners where they need to go.”