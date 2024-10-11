Thames boat capsizes: Six on board with one person still missing

One person is missing and five others have been rescued after a small boat capsized on the River Thames near Sunbury Lock, Surrey, on Friday.

Emergency services were called at 8.50 am, Surrey police confirmed.

Five of the six people involved were safely rescued.

Six were thought to be on the boat.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area at all costs.

A Surrey police spokesperson said, “We are working to locate the outstanding person and will update you as soon as we have more information”.

“Five individuals were rescued, and work is ongoing to locate the sixth”, they said.

Just before midday, Elmbridge Beat (Surrey Police) posted on social media, saying: “We, along with other emergency services including SECAMB and Surrey Fire and Rescue, are currently on scene at Sunbury Lock near Wheatleys Eyot after we were called at around 8.50am this morning (11 October) following reports of a small boat capsizing.”

“We believe that there were six people involved in the incident, and five of these have been safely located.”

Surrey Fire and Rescue, along with the Coastguard and South East Coast Ambulance Service, are assisting the search.

Please avoid the area if possible.

