Thailand joins Nordic countries in halting Astrazeneca vaccine rollout

Thailand has joined a list of countries in delaying the rollout of the Astrazeneca vaccine over reports of blood clots among patients, as scepticism over the Oxford vaccine continues to spread across the globe.

Denmark, Iceland and Norway suspended vaccinations using the Astrazeneca jab yesterday during an investigation into a blood clot-related death of a patient in Denmark.

The country’s health minister warned of “extremely serious possible side effects” from the Astrazeneca vaccine, ordering a two-week suspension on the jab.

Various other European countries, including Italy and Austria, have temporarily stopped using two different batches of the Astrazeneca vaccine, after reports of a “serious adverse event” linked to one batch in Italy, and a death and illness in Austria related to another batch.

Prasit Watanapa, the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital in Thailand, confirmed the country’s rollout of the jab would also be delayed.

“Astrazeneca is still a good vaccine but with what has happened… the health ministry based on this advice would like to postpone the usage of the Astrazeneca vaccine momentarily,” added Kiattiphum Wongjit, permanent secretary for the Public Health Ministry in Thailand.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said yesterday there was no evidence of a link between the events and the jabs, stressing that “the vaccine’s benefits currently still outweigh the risks”. It urged countries to continue with their vaccination campaigns.

It added that the number of blood clots in people who have received the Astrazeneca vaccine is no higher than that seen in the general population. So far, 22 blood clots have been reported among the 3m people who have received the Astrazeneca jab as of 9 March.

Scepticism around the Astrazeneca vaccine has continued to amplify after false reports in German media earlier this year relating to its efficacy among older patients.

Erroneous reports in various German media outlets in January claimed the vaccine was only eight per cent effective in over-65s.

German officials later U-turned on the figure, suggesting it had been a miscommunication from government ministers. But the headlines were enough to sow public mistrust in the vaccine across the continent.

French President Emmanuel Macron has faced mounting pressure to apologise after inaccurately stating the Astrazeneca jab was “quasi-ineffective” for older adults.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has since recommended the vaccine for all age groups and slammed countries that have limited its rollout.