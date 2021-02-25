Tesla temporarily freezes production at California assembly plant

Tesla, Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company, has told workers it will temporarily freeze parts of production at its assembly plant in California.

Workers on a Model 3 production line in the California-based Fremont factory were told their line would be down from Monday until 7 March, according to Bloomberg.

Impacted staff expected to take holiday time if they have it.

Staff are set to be paid for the time off until Sunday, but from then on, they are expected to use holiday time if they have any.

The reasons for the freeze are unknown.

However, the company said last month that it may be temporarily impacted by the global shortage of semiconductors.

Production-line pauses drive revenue losses, which could hit Tesla hard on its aim to increase global vehicle deliveries by over 50 per cent this year.

CEO Elon Musk has set a goal to reach 20m cars sold by 2030, which coupled with price cuts, has stoked concerns the company is not reaching its ambitious goal.

Volkswagen, Ford Motor and General Motors have all been affected by the semiconductor shortage, forcing a decline in production.

