Tesco’s management shake up places 2,100 jobs at risk

Tesco is looking to reduce the number of managers in its large shops and close hot deli counters, placing up to 2,100 jobs at risk, the UK’s largest supermarket chain announced today.

Tesco, which operates over 2,000 shops, will close its remaining hot deli counters in stores from February 26, having previously removed the majority of them from its shops.

The review of its management structures concern 1,750 workers, while 350 workers’ roles will also be under review as part of a plans to close of eight pharmacies and reduce the hours of some in-store post offices.

It will also cut a “small number” of head officer roles and will close the Tesco Maintenance National Operating Centre (NOC) in Milton Keynes.

Tesco UK and ROI chief executive officer, Jason Tarry, said: “These are difficult decisions to make, but they are necessary to ensure we remain focused on delivering value for our customers wherever we can, as well as ensuring our store offer reflects what our customers value the most.

“Our priority is to support those colleagues impacted and help find alternative roles within our business from the vacancies and newly created roles we have available.”