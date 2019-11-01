Tesco investigates technical issues affecting Monzo card payments

Supermarket giant Tesco is investigating a technical issue affecting customers with Monzo debit cards after cardholders complained they were being charged twice for transactions.

Monzo customers have complained on Twitter about issues using their cards in Tesco, prompting the supermarket chain to put up signs at some of its stores saying it could not accept payments via Monzo, but these have now been removed.

“Tesco Dublin won’t let me pay with my Monzo I hate this,” one Twitter user said.

Will de Quetteville tweeted: “@Tesco @monzo I’ve just been charged twice for shopping at Tesco for the second time this week. Not interested in money being held over etc etc it denies me use of my money. Sort it out ASAP.”

“Using Monzo contactless at Tesco keeps failing and double charging me until it refunds a few weeks later. Never had a problem with Monzo anywhere else. Been a problem for a few weeks now,” tweeted another customer, Joseph Kimberger.

A Tesco spokesperson told City A.M.: “We have been made aware there could be a potential technical issue around use of Monzo cards in a very small number of stores, around duplicate charges.”

“Whilst this is not widespread, we would like to apologise to any customers affected and let them know we are working with Monzo and stores to investigate and resolve this,” they added.

They said the supermarket was investigating and talking to fintech firm Monzo and Mastercard, which supplies Monzo debit cards.

A Monzo spokesperson said: “There is a Tesco technical issue affecting a very small number of Monzo customers where duplicate charges show in their feed; this does not debit their account twice. This will automatically fix itself after seven days or customers can get in touch with us to fix it immediately.”

City A.M. understands that Mastercard is investigating the issue, and has contacted Mastercard for comment.