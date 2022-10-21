Tesco raises price of meal deal due to soaring cost of food

Tesco has raised the price of its well-liked lunchtime meal deal for the first time in a decade as the cost of food soars.

The supermarket giant said its meal deal “continues to represent excellent value” but soaring food prices has forced it to up the cost.

Inflation is currently at 10.1 per cent while this morning it was reported Brits are buying less due to the cost of living crisis.

The offer, which includes a main, snack and a drink, is going up from £3 to £3.40 for Clubcard members, and £3.50 to £3.90 for ordinary consumers.

Tesco said 70 per cent of meal deal-buyers use club cards, and compared to its rivals it was still the best value-for-money, while some combinations costing £6 when bought separately.

A Tesco spokesperson said clubcard holders, which is free to become, ” will pay just £3.40 for a main, snack and drink, making our meal deal an ideal way to grab a great value lunch on-the-go.”

They added there are “savings of up to £3 on millions of possible combinations across our stores” to help people with the cost of living.