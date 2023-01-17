Tesco launches clubcard data app – and reveals the nation’s favourite meal deal

Retail giant Tesco has confirmed the nation’s most popular meal deal as it expands its Clubcard service with its own year-in-review tool, following a wealth of outlets and online platforms in presenting users with their personal data for viral appeal.

Named Clubcard Unpacked, it will show users a raft of data gathered by the retailer over the course of the last year, including their top three most shopped-for items, favourite aisle and their preferred meal deal combination.

The round-up will also show people how much money they have saved through Clubcard-exclusive promotions.

Tesco customers will be able to use their Clubcard account online or through the mobile app to compare their meal deal choice to the nation’s favourite: the Sausage, Bacon & Egg Triple Sandwich, McCoy’s Flame Grilled Steak Crisps and a 500ml Coca-Cola.

The price of the City lunchtime favourite has crept up for non-clubcard members in recent years.

The scheme follows in the footsteps of streaming platforms like Spotify and retailers like Sainsbury’s in serving users their own data and packaging it for sharing on social media.

Spotify’s tool has been a particular success, seeing dozens of millions of shares every year and becoming a staple of users’ social media feeds.

Tesco’s Clubcard scheme, launched in 1995, enjoyed a 20 per increase in members in 2022, driven in part by new, cheaper prices for members. With around 20 million members, it is one of the UK’s most popular retail loyalty programs.

The firm told markets it had enjoyed a bumper Christmas, with market share up on pre-pandemic, last week.