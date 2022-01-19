Tens of thousands of people may die in Europe as world cannot ignore Russian invasion of Ukraine, UK armed forces minister warns

Russia was warned by UK Armed Forces minister James Heappey today that tens of thousands of people could die in a conflict with Ukraine.

He told Times Radio it was not “remotely realistic” that British troops would engage with the Russian military, although the UK had sent light anti-tank missiles to the country.

He added: “Ukraine are great allies.”

“What stands in front of us, what could be weeks away, is the first peer-on-peer, industrialised, digitised, top-tier army against top-tier army war that’s been on this continent for generations.

“Tens of thousands of people could die,” he added.

“This is not something that people in Moscow should believe to be bloodless. This is not something that the rest of the world should stand by and ignore.”

“It’s right that all diplomatic avenues are being exhausted, I just hope that as we’re on the brink, people in Moscow start to reflect that thousands of people are going to die and that is not something that anybody should be remotely relaxed about.”