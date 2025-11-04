TELEO Capital Closes Oversubscribed TELEO Capital II at $350 Million Hard Cap

TELEO Capital Management, LLC (“TELEO”), an operationally focused private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle market enterprise software companies, today announced the final close of TELEO Capital II (“Fund II”) at its hard cap of $350 million in Limited Partner capital commitments. Fund II was oversubscribed and attracted a diverse group of new and existing institutional investors.

TELEO executes a time-tested strategy in the lower middle market, leveraging a large purpose-built team and repeatable process designed to deliver consistent, outsized returns. Fund II will continue TELEO’s focus on acquiring mission-critical software divisions of large corporations. TELEO is an ideal partner to large corporate sellers in need of a solution where speed and certainty to close, minimal post-closing distraction risk from shared services agreements, and a commitment to protecting customer and employee relationships are extremely important.

“We are honored by the trust our investors have placed in us, and we are excited to capitalize on the current environment,” said George Kase, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at TELEO.

“Our team’s extensive experience in software carve-outs and operational capabilities position us to compete extremely well in this segment of the market,” added Andres Martinez, Co-Founder and Managing Partner.

“With Fund II, we are excited to continue expanding our value creation toolset with the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the portfolio. With AI, we see tremendous opportunities for cost reductions in product development and revenue growth via accelerated go-to-market.” said Robb Warwick, Co-Founder and Managing Partner.

Goodwin Procter served as legal counsel and Metric Point Capital served as exclusive placement advisor.

About TELEO Capital

TELEO Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm investing in lower middle market businesses across the technology, healthcare, and business services sectors. TELEO partners with management teams to drive growth and operational improvements, with a focus on carveouts, founder-led businesses, and underperforming assets. The firm is headquartered in Boise, ID with an additional office in Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit www.teleocapital.com.

Abstract

