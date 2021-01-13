Telegraph owner Sir David Barclay dies age 86

David Barclay, the billionaire co-owner of the Daily Telegraph, has died aged 86 after a short illness.

Late last night the newspaper announced that Barclay, who took over the Telegraph with his brother Frederick in 2004, had died.

The twin brothers built up a business empire encompassing hotel ownership, shipping, and retail.

They moved into the media in 1992, purchasing a string of publications including the European and the Scotsman.

The family put the Telegraph up for sale in October 2019.

Born in London in 1934, David and his twin left school at the age of 14, becoming painters and decorators.

Famously private, the two rarely made public appearances or responded to requests for interview.

Their hotel empire at times contained luxury properties such as Claridge’s and the Ritz.

The two were knighted in 2000, at which point they were believed to have given around £40m to charity.

