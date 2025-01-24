Teetan on the Express train to Success aboard Lifeline

Karis Teetan was runner up in the Hong Kong Jockeys’ Championship last season with 86 wins.

IT WAS good to see popular jockey Karis Teetan back in the winners’ circle when steering Amazing Award to victory at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

With only four victories since the beginning of the year, and a lowly 20 wins so far in the current campaign, – remembering he finished runner-up in the jockeys’ table last season with 86 wins – it just hasn’t happened so far for the ‘Mauritian Magician’.

Teetan is a confidence jockey and just needs a couple of victories to get himself back on track, and there are good prospects he could return to the limelight at Sha Tin.

The pick of his 10 rides is talented but frustrating LIFELINE EXPRESS in the Para Archery Handicap (9.15am) over six furlongs.

The John Size-trained four-year-old has become the proverbial ‘money muncher’ this season, having been heavily supported in four of his five races to no avail, and has been seen running into trouble on numerous occasions.

There is no doubt he is smart at his best and the no-nonsense riding style of Teetan could bring the best out of him.

Hat-trick seeking The Boom Box is an obvious threat having won both his career starts in emphatic style, but another outside draw and a step up in class tempers enthusiasm.

Teetan could also continue his successful association with trainer David Eustace – with three wins and three seconds from just 10 rides – with GLORIOUS SUCCESS in the Paralympic Value Handicap (9.50am) over the extended mile.

The five-year-old finished third behind Hong Kong Classic Mile contender Johannes Brahms last month and now tries his luck on the all-weather track against notable rivals, Talents Ambition, Fighting Machine and Young Brilliant.

The son of Star Witness did finish placed in all three runs on the synthetic surface back in Australia, and has trialled okay on dirt leading up to this contest.

Provided he breaks well from the gates and slots into midfield during the early stages, he will be hard to stop, especially when Teetan decides to throw the kitchen sink at him down the home straight.

POINTERS

Lifeline Express 9.15am Sha Tin

Glorious Success 9.50am Sha Tin