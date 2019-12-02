Ted Baker has warned investors that it is set to take up to a £25m hit after overstating the value of inventory on its balance sheet.



The retailer has appointed Freshfields Druckhaus Deringer to investigate the issue and told shareholders that it estimates an impact on the value of the stock of between £20m and £25m.

Read more: Ted Baker books a £23m loss, knocking shares further



However, the error would have “no cash impact” and would relate to prior years, the firm added.

The Magic Circle law firm will appoint independent accountants to undertake a “comprehensive review” of the issue, Ted Baker said.

The team will report to a sub-committee chaired by independent director Sharon Baylay.



“Ted Baker is committed to ensuring the independent review is completed in an efficient and transparent manner and will update the market as appropriate,” Ted Baker said in a statement.



“Whilst the review is ongoing, the company will not comment further.”

Ted Baker’s share price dropped 11.5 per cent to 352p in early trading.

The revelation comes just a week before Ted Baker is set to announce its trading update for the four months to 7 December.

Liberum called the discovery “less than ideal”.

“In our view, it is indicative to some degree of the very early stage work that the new and highly regarded CFO, Rachel Osborne, is undertaking,” the broker said.

“The board believes that any adjustment to inventory value will have no impact on the year-end cash balance and will relate to prior years. We keep our recommendation under review as there are further moving parts that may need consideration, which naturally lead to some additional questions.”

The company saw shares crash 25 per cent in early October as it revealed it swung to a £23m loss in the first half of its financial year.

It pointed the finger at a challenging trading environment, acquisition costs and a £2m hit from the fallout of misconduct allegations against its founder.

Read more: Ranked: These are Britain’s best and worst bank accounts

Meanwhile costs rose from the opening of a US warehouse last year.

It has warned that full year sales could fall below last year’s figure if trading conditions do not get better.

