Ted Baker share plunge fails to attract buyers

Despite sinking to prices not seen since 2012, investing in Ted shares remains hugely speculative.Ted Baker (LSE:TED) shares are trading at levels not seen since November 2012 after another profits warning accelerated the de-rating of this former high-flying lifestyle brand. Whereas Ted’s shares had once been reassuringly expensive at around 30 times forward earnings, they are now closer to bargain territory at about 12 times. This follows a near-70% reversal in the share price since February last year, with last week’s second of two profit warnings for 2019 following the recent abrupt departure of founder and chief executive Ray Kelvin. Even with the valuation the lowest in a decade, investors will be finding it harder than ever to predict a return to the kind of form where the brand routinely outperformed its peers.
Analysts at house broker Liberum believe the company's commentary on current trading conditions should not come as a surprise. "This has resulted in a consumer that transacts more on a promotion, meaning full-price sales are harder to convert," they added. The broker has slashed its target price from 2,300p to 1,280p, which is equivalent to a forward multiple of 14.5x for 2020 earnings. Last week the price fell below 1,000p for the first time since November 2012, although rival stocks including Next (LSE:NXT) and Superdry (LSE:SDRY) were barely moved by the update. The lifestyle brand, which is listed on the FTSE 250 index, has some 560 stores and concessions worldwide, including about 200 in the UK.