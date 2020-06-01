Ted Baker seeks £95m coronavirus rescue raise as it books £80m loss

Fashion retailer Ted Baker today set out plans to raise £95m in rescue cash to fund its escape from the coronavirus crisis, as it revealed losses amounted to almost £80m last year.

Ted Baker, which was hit by a scandal in 2019 after its founder quit over allegations of misconduct, is selling cut-price shares to raise the cash as it set out a restructuring plan.

Read more: Ted Baker appoints new chief executive amid coronavirus crisis

Investors can buy up shares in the fashion brand at a hugely discounted 75p per share, compared to Friday’s closing price of 153.3p.

“This capital raising will strengthen the balance sheet, allowing the company to navigate through the Covid-19 disruption and invest in its future through the transformation plan,” Ted Baker said.

The figures

The retailer revealed the fundraising plan as it posted a 1.4 per cent drop in revenue for the 12 months to the end of January today, down to £630.5m.

Meanwhile, Ted Baker booked a pre-tax loss of £79.9m last year, compared to a pre-tax profit of £30.7m the year before, showing Ted Baker was struggling before the impact of coronavirus on the UK.

And the brand warned coronavirus has badly hit its sales during lockdown. Revenue has plunged 36 per cent up to early May, while store sales were down 34 per cent despite a 50 per cent jump in its online channel.

The business now intends to save £138.4m from its cash flow and to defer £10.9m of payments. Executive pay has also been cut by 15 per cent and it is currently renegotiating rents.

Read more: Embattled retailer Ted Baker appoints new finance chief

What Ted Baker said

Chief executive Rachel Osborne said: