Technology companies dominate list of best places to work in the UK

Want to love the company you’re working for? Choose tech. That’s the message from the latest list of best places to work in the UK, which technology firm dominate.

Salesforce took out the number one spot, with other well-known tech giants like Google, Apple and Facebook named as among the best places to work too.

The only non-technology companies in the top 10 for the UK was advertising agency GTB and italian diner chain Bella Italia.

The ranking, from jobs website Glassdoor, is based on employee reviews, gives them a score out of five.

Salesforce (4.5) Microsoft (4.4) Abcam (4.4) Google (4.4) Softcat (4.4) GTB (4.4) Apple (4.3) Bella Italia (4.3) SAP (4.3) Facebook (4.3) Glassdoor’s ranking is based on employee reviews and marks a company out of five

Further down the ranks, but in the top 20, brick and mortar employees such as The Body Shop, Nando’s and JP Morgan made the cut.

JP Morgan was the only City bank in the top eschelons of the employee satisfaction.

Meanwhile, newcomers to the top 20 list list in 2021 included Sage, Just Eat and Majestic Wine.

“Covid-19 is in the driver’s seat and every employer has been impacted, said Glassdoor boss Christian Sutherland-Wong.

“This year’s winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they’ll rise to the challenge to support their people.

So, what makes an employer get such glowing reviews from its staff?

“A mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and career opportunities are always hallmarks of the best places to work winners,” Sutherland-Wong said.