Technip Energies to join revolutionary tyre-recycling project in Sunderland

The plant will process 10 million tyres, creating around 160 jobs. (Photo/Wastefront).

A potentially revolutionary tyre-recycling plant in Sunderland has taken the next step towards reality with the appointment of Technip Energies as the project’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner.

Owned by Norwegian waste recycling company Wastefront AS, the project will also see Dutch energy giant Vitol acquire a 5 per cent stake.

The £100m plant, which will convert the biohazard used to produce tyres into resalable commodities, will handle around 80,000 tonnes of tyres per year, selling the petroleum extracted to Vitol and other manufacturers.

“Our mission is to solve complex environmental issues, through a solution that has demonstrated its full alignment with EU/UK taxonomy targets,” said Wastefront’s chief executive Vianney Vales. “To succeed, a rigorous approach to project execution is key.”

Analysed in terms of its alignment with the EU as well as UK green regulations, the project is expected to have a level of compliance between 84 and 100 per cent.

“This project which leverages both our engineering and project management capabilities, will be led by our teams in the UK,” added Arnaud Pieton, Technip Energies’ chief executive.

“It is fully aligned with our strategy to deploy our know-how and our resources to scaling up solutions accelerating the energy transition journey as well as positioning our company as a leading player of the circular economy”.