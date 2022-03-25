Tech Weekly: UK Apple Card en route? And crypto exchange Gemini’s Head of UK on FCA nightmare

On this episode of Tech Weekly, Nasson, Lily, and Charlie go through the latest in the worlds of crypto and fintech.

Lily chats to Blair Halliday, Head of UK crypto exchange Gemini — they go through why crypto exchanges will be at risk if they don’t register in time to get an all-important FCA regulatory approval.

And later Charlie talks to Nasson about Apple’s under-the-radar purchase of Credit Kudos, a UK open banking fintech, which could signal the introduction of the Apple Card in the UK.