Tech Nation has bolstered its board as it seeks to help the UK economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The tech entrepreneur network has appointed former Palamon Capital finance chief Annette Wilson, X Capital Partners founder Eric Collins, Hoxton Ventures partner Hussein Kanji and Benevolent AI senior vice president Trecilla Lobo to its board of directors.



The new non-executive directors, who were up against more than 300 other applicants to secure the positions, have experience across business, academia and government, with roles as founders, investors and leaders.

Read more: Ex-Sage chief Stephen Kelly appointed chair of Tech Nation

Tech Nation is aiming to generate an additional $1bn for the UK economy by March next year, saying the sector is “more important than ever” for post-Covid recovery.

Last year UK tech was worth £186bn to the UK economy, and was growing six times faster than other sectors before the pandemic.

Tech Nation has supported the leadership teams of 2,000 tech companies and 30 per cent of all the 82 UK tech unicorns, including Monzo, Checkout.com, Skyscanner, Darktrace and Swoon.

Tech Nation chair Stephen Kelly said: “The UK tech sector has demonstrated resilience throughout this crisis, and is key to unlocking future growth, job creation and prosperity in the Digital Age.

Read more: Does Nvidia’s buyout of ARM signal the death knell for UK tech entrepreneurship

“I’m looking forward to working with Annette, Eric, Hussein and Trecilla, who bring their invaluable experience to the Tech Nation board.

“The stakes are high for the UK given the Covid-19 economic fall-out and it was imperative to build an exceptional, world-class board to lead Tech Nation’s delivery of a key aspect of Britain’s vision for the future in taking the UK’s tech companies to global market leadership.”