Tech entrepreneur raises £130m for acquisition vehicle as SPAC craze hits London

Tech entrepreneur Vin Murria is set to announce she has raised £130m for a London-listed acquisition vehicle to pursue a takeover in the software industry as the interest in “blank cheque” companies booms.

Murria, who became chairman of Marwyn Acquisition Company 1 (Mac 1) last year, is expected to announce the fundraise tomorrow in what is expected to be the biggest amount raised by a cash shell in London, Sky News reported.

Read more: eToro confirms plans to merge with a Spac at $10bn valuation

The takeover target has not yet been identified, but it is expected to be in the software industry and the broadcaster said Murria is interested in a privately held company that is ready to become traded on a stock market.

Mac1 is expected to be renamed AdvanceAdvT Limited and Gavin Hugill, a former colleague of Murria’s, and Karen Chandler, finance chief of Advetec Group, will join the board as non-executive directors.

Mac1 was established by Marwyn, a cash shell creator and the vehicle behind the takeover of companies such as Entertainment One and BCA Marketplace.

Advance Adv T is expected to focus on international opportunities and Summerway Capital – another London-listed shell that Murria recently joined – will target UK-based takeovers.

Murria previously partnered with Marwyn at ACS, where she led the company from a £12m valuation to a £750m sale seven years later.

Read more: $76.7bn of SPAC IPOs break all-time record only ten weeks into 2021