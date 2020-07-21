Taxi and private hire drivers to undergo criminal record checks every six months

Taxi and private hire drivers will have to undergo criminal record checks every six months as part of a suite of new measures to protect passengers.

Under new licensing standards introduced today by the government, drivers will also be given safeguarding training so they can help passengers being exploited or abused.

In addition, the standards recommend that local authorities could fit cabs with CCTV where it would be “beneficial and proportionate”.

The new standards are being implemented after a number of incidents of abuse in cities around the UK.

In a statement, the Department for Transport said that local authorities would be expected to “fully implement” the new measures as soon as possible.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “We know the majority of drivers provide an important and safe service for communities, but in light of appalling incidents in places like Rochdale, Oxford, Newcastle and Rotherham, more must be done to protect passengers from those who abuse their position of trust.

“That’s why we’re looking to licensing authorities to enforce these rigorous new standards, ensuring drivers are fit to transport passengers in a safe environment and to stop those who aren’t.

“We expect all licensing authorities to implement the standards and won’t hesitate to introduce legislation if they don’t fulfil their responsibilities to keep the public safe”.

In addition, all drivers now applying for a license will have to disclose whether they held one in a previous area, while local authorities will be expected to to have “robust reporting systems” in place so passengers feel comfortable to report incidents.

The new licensing standards come as ride-hailing app Uber attempts to win back its license, which Transport for London removed after a “pattern of failures” on passenger safety.

The appeal is set for September 14-17, with Uber’s general manager Jamie Heywood telling City A.M. that he was “optimistic” the firm would get the license back.

Also today Uber began its appeal against a ruling that deemed that its drivers constitute employees and thus qualify for basic rights such as holiday pay and the minimum wage.