Tate & Lyle confirms it is exploring break-up

Tate & Lyle this afternoon confirmed that it had put its Primary Products division up for sale after reports it was mulling a break-up of its operations.

In a statement, the firm said: “Tate & Lyle continues to successfully execute its strategy and remains confident in the future growth prospects of the company.

“However, the Board believes that if a transaction of this nature was completed it would enable Tate & Lyle and the new business to focus their respective strategies and capital allocation priorities and create the opportunity for enhanced shareholder value.

“Discussions with potential new partners in the Primary Products business are at an early stage and therefore there can be no certainty that a transaction will be concluded.”

The firm, which is 100 years old this year, is one of the best-known names in British industry, and a constituent of the FTSE 250 index.

The Telegraph, which first reported the potential sale, said that the auction could be worth up to £1.2bn.

It added that US private equity giants Apollo Global Management and Cerberus had held talks with Tate & Lyle over the sale.

In 2010, the firm sold off the sugar division that made its name – and owns the famous Golden Syrup brand – for £211m.

The “primary products” division, which took £1.8bn in revenue last year, makes commodities like artificial sweeteners and industrial starches.