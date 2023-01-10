Tangle Teezer launches innovation panel to fuel haircare brand’s future growth

British haircare brand Tangle Teezer has launched an innovation advisory board panel which will bring together global business leaders and experts from across the retail, haircare, technology, ESG, and scientific communities.

Last September the breakthrough British company announced record results of £43.5m for the full year 2021, a year-on-year hike of 46 per cent, the company posted a £9.6m profit.

In an announcement Tangle Teezer said the advisory board would bring together global business leaders and scientists to support future growth of the company

Susan Hooper, chair of Tangle Teezer will lead the board which will, “provide management with unique perspectives and insights that will support the progression of the Tangle Teezer brand and foster closer collaboration with key business stakeholders”.

Hooper has held senior roles at PepsiCo, Acromas Group, and Saatchi & Saatchi, as well as roles in ESG, as a founding director of Chapter Zero and Chair of Carbon Gap.

Members of the Advisory Board have held senior positions at global brands including Dyson, Apple, Lululemon, Allbirds, Nike and Kohler.

Additional membership includes an entrepreneurship expert and company advisor from Saïd Business School, specialising in impact-led corporate innovation.

Hooper, said: “There are few categories in the consumer brand sector that present such a rich opportunity for impactful innovation. Tangle Teezer helped establish the detangling category and consistently seeks to push boundaries for the industry and consumers. By working with a diverse group of innovators, we will help progress this legacy and ensure that Tangle Teezer becomes synonymous with pioneering haircare.”

James Vowles, chief of Tangle Teezer, said: “Since 2007, we have been transforming the way people think about hair. We are thrilled to have such a high-calibre group of business, science, and haircare-savvy individuals helping us continue to re-define and further develop the haircare category.”

“To consistently achieve sustainable innovation within our category, we must recognise that diverse thinking and experience will be paramount to our strategy’s success. With the support of the newly formed Innovation Advisory Board, I personally look forward to benefitting from each and all member’s specialist insights and expertise. I’d like to extend a warm welcome from myself and, on behalf of the Group, to all members and look forward to our journey together.”

Tangle Teezer’s first hairbrush was launched in 2009 and it products include detangling, blow-drying, and styling hairbrushes which use patented teeth technology.

The company holds 90 patents for brushes globally, 318 trademarks registered in 125 countries and 577design rights in 58 countries worldwide; its products are sold via Amazon, Boots, Walgreens, The Hut Group, Target, Ulta, Superdrug, Sephora, and CVS.