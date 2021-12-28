Talking points: Premiership Rugby’s festive feast of tries, triumphs and storylines

Premiership Rugby managed to get five out of its six games on this weekend despite Covid-19 cases rising. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Like the left over port and cheese on Boxing Day, this weekend’s Premiership rugby action certainly did not disappoint. Covid-19 managed to scupper just one game out of the six – Newcastle Falcons vs Sale Sharks – a pretty good effort all round.

Leicester Tigers remained lossless while Bath Rugby can’t buy a look in at the moment. Here are the talking points from Round 11 of oval ball action.

Big Game Bonanza

As the sport seemed to grind to a standstill in Scotland and Wales, rugby in England saw 70,000 plus fans descend on Twickenham to watch Harlequins’ annual Big Game.

Ashes: Australia retain the urn as they seal 3-0 series win Down Under Ashes: Australia retain the urn as they seal 3-0 series win Down Under

In its 13th edition, Northampton Saints were the visitors in what was always going to be an open game.

The hosts won 41-27 and followed on from a victory for the women, who beat Wasps 29-5 in the first domestic women’s match to be played at Twickenham – Harlequins state that the attendance topped 9,000, though some dispute at which point that total was taken.

Big Game has long been an example of how to push the game beyond the sport’s traditional audience. Pete Tong may not be the long term answer but he certainly got people dancing in the stands.

When City A.M. spoke to Premiership title sponsor Gallagher’s CMO, Chris Mead, he suggested that this game would have been a good one to have one free-to-air television.

While this didn’t happen, it remains an example of what rugby atmospheres could and should look like, and that’s something terrestrial television deserves.

Mauled wine

For rugby modernists, the art of the driving maul might not be the hot topic of discussion. That said, when it’s rumbling at full speed towards a try line, it’s hard not to be impressed.

Gloucester beat Bath by a record margin at the Rec on Sunday – 20 points – as they claimed the West Country bragging rights following a 20-40 win.

Gloucester have scored over 75% of their tries this season from a line out, and many of those have resulted in driving mauls.

It’s something Gloucester fans have longed for, with the side traditionally being one of the best clubs at it.

Bath are seemingly unable to buy a win right now, they’re yet to feel victory this season.

They’re bringing in current Munster head coach Johann van Graan next year and owner Bruce Craig will be stepping down as chairman come next week, but all parties will be thankful for the lack of relegation this season, that’s for sure.

Tigers closing in

The Tigers are marching on, this time toppling Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate. The result means the east Midlands side remain unbeaten this season, and take their domestic form to 10 and 0.

It was a shaky one down in the West Country, over 20,000 watched as Bristol fronted up to the Tigers. It came down to the last play of the game for Steve Borthwick, favourite for the England job after Eddie Jones, and his men to earn the win.

Tigers have had their luck this season, winning against Saracens before a disciplinary panel ruled one of their players had committed foul play in the lead up to the match. Again on Sunday they had penalties missed in the build up to their try.

That said, you ride the wave when you’re on it and no one can argue that they don’t deserve top spot in the Premiership at the moment. They’re the rugby team to beat.

Just Newcastle and Wasps are able to stop Tigers from reaching the halfway point of the season without a loss.

Bonus point blues?

It’s long been established that bonus points can be all important come the end of the season. With the table categorised first by points, as standard, the bonus points amassed in rugby for either losing within seven points or scoring four tries can – usually – be the difference between Champions Cup rugby and relegation battles.

In their 61-29 loss to Saracens on Sunday, Worcester Warriors managed to pick up a try bonus point. While a longstanding part of English rugby, it brings into question whether you should be able to take anything away from a match when you’ve lost, conceded 60 points and scored less than half the total amassed by your opponents.

In France, you’re only able to get the try bonus point if you score three more tires than your opponent. This lowered the amount of points being handed out to sides who were totally outplayed while rewarding attacking rugby from the outset.

Bonus points can be very exciting and they no doubt throw in a series of extra variations each week in terms of assessing the table, but whether you should be allowed to lose by 30 and be rewarded remains tenuous.