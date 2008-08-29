SWP capture inspires City to Cup escape

Mark Hughes believes Manchester City have landed a transfer coup in luring Shaun Wright-Phillips back to Eastlands.



Hughes finally landed the England international from Chelsea for around £9m yesterday – just three years after City sold him to the Blues for £21m.

The 26-year-old winger started only 43 games for Chelsea in those three years and had no hesitation in returning to City once it became clear he wasn’t part of new boss Luiz Felipe Scolari’s plans.

Wright-Phillips signed a four-year deal at City just hours before his new club managed to scrape through to today’s UEFA Cup first round draw following a scare at Danish minnows FC Midtiylland.

Trailing 1-0 from the first leg, City were grateful to Ched Evans’s rather fortuitous last-minute leveller which forced extra time, before City eventually triumphed 4-2 on penalties.

Relieved Hughes said: “It’s a bit of a lottery with penalties but we’re delighted we’ve overcome this hurdle. We showed character. I saw qualities and values that I liked tonight.”

Of his new arrival, the City boss added: “I’ve always admired him and he’s certainly been a target of mine since I came to the football club.

“To actually secure the deal and bring Shaun back home is a fantastic coup for us and I’m sure the supporters will be just as excited as we are to have him back at Manchester City.”

Wright-Phillips was equally happy at completing his City return in the hope that regular football will enhance his chances of an England recall.

“Obviously I’m delighted to come back to City and I just can’t wait to get started again,” he added.