Swiss banker who paid for strip clubs on expenses sentenced to almost four years for fraud

A banker who has been jailed for fraud put strip club visits and holidays on expenses, a court was told.

Former banker of the year in Switzerland, Pierin Vincenz, will spend almost four years in jail, after he was sentenced at the culmination of a high-profile case in the country.

The ex chief executive of Raiffeisen bank’s trial was moved to concert hall because the public interest was so high, as the court heard how he made millions through shady deals, according to prosecutors.

According to the Times, Vincenz, 65, said his £163,460 bill for strip club visits was business-related, and a tinder app date was a job interview.

Judge Sebastian Aeppli said his expenses claimed “clearly went too far” and “the ‘relationship maintenance’ he carried out in cabarets, strip clubs and contact bars was no longer in the primary interest of Raiffeisen.”

He faced multiple charges and pleaded not guilty, being equited on several of them.

Vincenz was also told to pay millions in francs and Swiss francs, in damages.