Supreme CBD: Celeb-backed brand rapped for third time by advertising watchdog

Kerry Katona is among Supreme CBD's high-profile ambassadors

Supreme CBD, the brand founded by ex-boxer Anthony Fowler and endorsed by former Premier League footballers, has been forced to remove an advert for claiming its products could treat anxiety and depression.

The Advertising Standards Authority upheld a complaint that an ad Fowler published on his Instagram account in May touted Supreme CBD as a treatment for anxiety and depression and “irresponsibly discouraged” sufferers from seeking “essential” clinical help.

It is the third separate occasion that the ASA has reprimanded Supreme CBD for making claims about the health benefits of its range of products since the start of last year. The company said it had removed the ad from May upon learning of the complaint.

“Whilst we welcomed Supreme CBD’s assurance that the ad had been removed, we did not receive any evidence which showed their advice and product was provided under the supervision of a suitably qualified professional,” said the ASA.

“We therefore concluded that the ad discouraged essential treatment for conditions for which medical supervision should be sought and had breached the [industry] Code.

“The ad must not appear again in its current form. We told Supreme CBD Ltd t/a SupremeCBD to ensure that future ads did not state or imply that their products could prevent, treat or cure chronic anxiety or depression, and did not discourage essential treatment for conditions for which medical supervision should be sought.”

Third ASA sanction for Supreme CBD

Supreme CBD employs several high-profile ambassadors to promote its range of cannabis-derived oils, balms and gummies, including former footballers Matt Le Tissier, Paul Merson and John Hartson.

Other celebrities to have endorsed Supreme CBD include Kerry Katona, Jodie Marsh and late boxer Ricky Hatton.

City AM revealed in 2023 that the ASA was probing several high-profile former footballers including Merson for promoting the brand without labelling their social media posts as advertisements.

The following February the ASA upheld complaints against Le Tissier, Hartson and Fowler, a former Commonwealth champion who retired in 2022. Nine months later the company was sanctioned again for making prohibited health claims.