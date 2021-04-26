Superdry appoints ex-Helly Hansen boss as chairman

Superdry has appointed the former boss of Norwegian sportswear brand Helly Hansen as its new chairman.

The retailer announced this morning that Peter Sjolander will join the board on 29 April, with current chairman Peter Williams stepping down on the same day after two years in the role.

Sojolander, who was Helly Hansen’s chief executive from 2007 to 2015, is credited with expanding the Scandinavian brand to a global market.

Superdry founder and chief executive Julian Dunkerton said: “Peter has a tremendous track record of driving value creation and is a true digitally-focused brand leader.

“The turnaround of Helly Hansen that he led when he was CEO, building a globally recognised brand with significant eCommerce revenues, was highly impressive, and through his work with leading global brands such as Nike, he has accumulated fantastic brand, digital and international experience, all of which will be invaluable as we emerge from the challenges of Covid and accelerate the reset of Superdry.

“I’m delighted we have been able to attract someone of his calibre as Chair of Superdry and I’m looking forward to working with him.”