Super Saturday: Where to grab a drink (and a bite to eat)

We know Soho is opening up with pedestrianised streets, but what else is happening this weekend around the capital?

If you’re in need of inspiration, City A.M. takes a very brief look at options – but for goodness’ sake, just go out and explore! We’ve all been locked down long enough…

BOXPARK is opening up again for business, introducing click and collect for the first time as well as opening up socially-distanced bars and restaurants at its Shoreditch, Wembley and Croydon sites. Some traders will even be running table service.

Read more: What will Soho look like this weekend?

In Wapping, Skylight will be open again from 12 noon on the 4th. Because of social distancing rules they’ve had to abandon their popular lawn games to ensure more people can sit down and enjoy the sun-drenched (possibly not this Saturday…) terrace. Somewhat ironically, for 2020 they’ve added a Corona tropical terrace – in honour of the pale lager, not the other one – and a couple of new food options.

Bethnal Green’s brilliant cocktail bar Coupette is also open again, with bucketloads of hand sanitisers around the premises as well as all the usual whisky sour-y joy you have come to expect from behind the bar.

Tottenham’s Beavertown taproom is also opening up again, and the brewery has marked the occasion by commissioning a special ode to the great British pub.

Down south, Peckham’s Brick Brewery is also opening up, with reservations in the front garden and the back bar open to walk-ins – though they warn you may have to queue. Up the road, Gosnells’ taproom is also open, if you’re feeling lost without your mead fix.

In Bermondsey, the beer mile is opening up again, albeit in a slightly more ordered way than usual. Not all the breweries are open just yet, but enough to satisfy an appetite we are assure. Maltby Street Market has been open for a little while now, and at the end of the crawl, Vinegar Yard is open too – with two new bars to keep you busy.

Tapas-fanciers will have to wait a little longer in Bermondsey – Jose Pizarro’s two Spanish restaurants will open just a week or so later.