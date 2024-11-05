Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story: homage brings a tear to the eye

For many Superman fans, Christopher Reeve was the ultimate embodiment of the superhero

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story review: ★★★★

Next year sees a new version of Superman starring Twisters actor David Corenswet. His performance will inevitably be compared to Christopher Reeve’s, who became world famous for playing the superhero in the 1970s, embodying the role for a generation before a tragic horse-riding accident left him paralysed.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story features interviews from his family, colleagues, and narration from Reeve himself (via the audiobook of his memoir Still Me) to portray someone who showed heroism in his personal life as well as on screen.

Twenty years on from his death, it would be easy to make a saint of Reeve through this film. However, a combination of emotional testimony and artistic storytelling showcase his weaknesses too. Reeve’s difficult relationship with his most famous role, which pigeonholed him professionally, is explored as directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui show both his humble and ambitious tendencies.

His relationships are covered, with his separation from partner Gae Exton and subsequent family with wife Dana; that relationship had challenges but Reeve was determined to make the best of any difficulties that came along.

Mostly, the film is about what Reeve meant to people. Both as a superhero and as a campaigner, the love radiates from friends such as Glenn Close and Jeff Daniels while stories about his friendship with Robin Williams will bring a tear to the eye. Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is a celebration of an actor who, despite many obstacles in his life, became a symbol every bit as powerful as the one on Superman’s chest.

