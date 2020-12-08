Sunday's shopping surge beats Black Friday to largest shopping day of the year

In what will be seen as a big boost for retailers, this past weekend has beaten Black Friday to the current crown of busiest shopping day of the year so far.

This follows data released by Barlcayard Payments, which processes nearly £1 in every £3 spent in the UK, revealing that this weekend was the biggest retail shopping event of 2020.

On Sunday 6 December, in the retail sector, Barclaycard Payments processed 40.6 per cent more transactions than it did on Black Friday.

Black Friday shopping was much different this year as retailers were told to close during the second national-lockdown, forcing people to shop online for the Black Friday deals.

”This weekend, the first non-working days since stores re-opened last week, was the biggest retail shopping event of 2020, with 40.6% more transactions processed on Sunday 6th December than on Black Friday. This will be welcome news for retailers, after what has been an incredibly tough year, and we hope that sales figures will continue to remain strong in the run-up to Christmas, so that the sector can end the year on a high,” says Rob Cameron, CEO of Barclay Card payments.

Read more: Black Friday boosts central London shopper numbers despite lockdown