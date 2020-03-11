Sunak continues fuel duty freeze

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced fuel duty will be frozen for another year.

The freeze was first announced in 2010 by then chancellor George Osborne and has remained in place ever since.

36 conservative MPs had written to the Sunak asking him to keep the freeze in place.

“I am pleased to announce today that for another year fuel duty will remain frozen,” Sunak said.

This followed reports he could remove it to raise extra funds for the government’s spending plans.

It is estimated the freeze cost £110bn over the last nine years.

Although environmental campaigners had wanted it scrapped, conservative MPs, particularly in northern seats, were concerned about the impact on voters in isolated areas.