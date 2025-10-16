Sumo in the City: Star of the dohyo becomes finance bro

A star of this week’s Grand Sumo Tournament has become a finance bro

A star of this week’s Grand Sumo Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall has been spotted trying his hand at finance.

Akira Takayasu, who is competing in South Kensington in the second Grand Sumo Tournament to leave Japan in 1,500 years, got stuck in at City stalwart Mizuho Financial Group on Thursday.

The 35-year-old, famed for his pushing and thrusting techniques in the dohyō, sat at a six-screen set-up at Japanese firm Mizuho’s 30 Old Bailey London headquarters ahead of the second night of Grand Sumo Tournament action this evening.

Sumo at Mizuho ahead of the second day of action at the Royal Albert Hall

This level of sumo has left Japan twice, with the inaugural overseas tournament taking place in 1991, also at the Royal Albert Hall.

The stars of the sumo dohyō have been sightseeing since landing in the capital at the start of the week.

City workers and tourists alike have snapped the unmissable men in a number of brilliant London scenarios, including at Abbey Road; on red buses; at the Houses of Parliament; and, of course, waiting in traffic on Lime bikes.

London is proud to host Japan's Grand Sumo Tournament this week – it's fantastic to see the the teams using our cycling infrastructure to get around. pic.twitter.com/hcLwWYB4mj — Will Norman (@willnorman) October 15, 2025

Sightseeing Sumos

At the Palace

Sumo hotdogs

London love

In action

Sumo in the City

“As a global financial institution with deep roots in Japan,” the banking holding company said, “Mizuho is honoured to support an event that showcases one of Japan’s most iconic cultural traditions.

“This partnership reflects Mizuho’s commitment to celebrating the rich cultural heritage from Japan and sharing it with audiences globally.”

The Royal Albert Hall was forced to make a number of adjustments to ensure the wrestlers were comfortable during the Grand Sumo Tournament, including the reinforcement of toilets and chairs able to hold 200kg worth of weight.

The Royal Albert Hall is sold out for all five days of action, with tickets hard to come by for those looking to secure a spot in South Kensington.

Around 40 wrestlers (rikishi) are involved early on this week, with grand champion Onosato Daiki winning the main bout of Wednesday.