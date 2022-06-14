Summer fares will be up by nine per cent according to Ryanair boss

Summer fares will be higher during the summer, said O’Leary. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Travellers need to be ready as summer fares will be up between 7 and 9 per cent, said Ryanair’s boss Michael O’Leary.

According to the chief executive, bookings are strengthening while June load factor has reached 94 per cent of 2019 levels.

“And July, August, and September look very strong with higher load factors and also higher fares,” he told Reuters.

“Fares will be up probably high single digits 7,8,9 percent over summer 2019.”

O’Leary added that travel disruption will improve over the summer as the sector ramps up staff levels.

Ryanair was one of the few airlines that was almost not affected by disruption over the half-term and Bank Holiday period.

To help airports handle the lengthy queues, the Irish businessman called on the government to send in the army.

“Bringing in the army, which they do and many other European airports, would, at a stroke, relieve the pressure on airport security and would mean that people have a much better experience – not just this weekend, but for each weekend over the next three, four months,” he told the Telegraph on 2 June.

The carrier could still face disruption as Spanish and Portuguese cabin staff are set to strike between late June and early July.