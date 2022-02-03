Playtech shares jump 10 per cent on news of fresh takeover bid

The contest to snap up gambling technology company Playtech just escalated.

Playtech’s share price has soared 10.6 per cent after it was revealed that TTB Partners is angling to make a fresh takeover bid.

Gambling technology company Playtech revealed today that TTB, an affiliate of former suitor Gopher Investments which dropped out of the contest in November, has requested for restrictions preventing it from making an offer to be lifted.

It comes after yesterday’s dramatic shareholder meeting which saw Playtech investors vote down a £2.7bn offer from Australian gambling giant Aristocrat, despite a favourable recommendation by the board.

“This release was requested to allow a possible offer for the Company to be considered,” Playtech confirmed.

“There can be no certainty as to whether this will result in an offer for the Company, nor as to the terms on which any offer might be made. However, any offer, if made, is likely to be in cash,” the statement continued.

Aristocrat first made an offer for Playtech in October, propelling the company’s share price to heights of 680p and kicking off a takeover battle.

Multiple companies have made a bid for Playtech including Gopher Investments and JKO Play, a consortium of investors which included former F1 boss Eddie Jordan, which reportedly planned to offer more than £3bn before dropping out of the race.

TTB affiliate Gopher Investments is still in the process of agreeing a $250m deal to buy Playtech’s financial trading division, Finalto, which is expected to close in the second half of 2022. TTB will have to make a firm offer by a deadline of 15 July 2022.

Read more: Playtech investors block £2.7bn Aristocrat takeover bid