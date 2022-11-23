Sturgeon ‘accepts’ court decision to block Scottish independence referendum

Scottish independence supporters listen to the Supreme Court’s ruling in London today

Nicola Sturgeon has said she “accepts” today’s decision from the Supreme Court to block another independence referendum without Westminster’s consent, but that “democracy won’t be denied”.

The Scottish First Minister said the decision only “blocks one route to Scotland’s voice being heard on independence” and that she will keep pushing for another vote.

The court ruled that another independence referendum would have “important political consequences relating to the union” and that the UK’s central government must be involved in that process.

Sturgeon wanted to hold a second independence vote on 19 October next year, however the UK government has been clear that it will not grant another vote.

The Scottish government took the UK government to court over the impasse, with Supreme Court President Lord Robert Reed revealing the court’s decision today.

“A lawfully held referendum would have important political consequences relating to the union and the United Kingdom Parliament,” he said.

“Its outcome would possess the authority, in a constitution and political culture founded upon democracy, of a democratic expression of the view of the Scottish electorate.”

