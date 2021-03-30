Student accommodation developer Unite Group has sold eight buildings for £133m, it announced this afternoon.

It has sold the blocks with 2,284 student beds in Coventry, Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Exeter and Manchester to Aventicum Real Estate.

Read more: The key to the pandemic prime property market is simple: Don’t panic!

The deal is part of Unite’s disposal programme to cash in assets worth £200m to £300m.

Unite has completed the sale of seven of the eight properties in the portfolio for £120m.

The disposal of one remaining property in Manchester for £13m is expected to complete later this year.

Chief executive Richard Smith said: “The sale is consistent with our strategy of increasing our exposure to high and mid-ranked universities where demand is strongest.”

In a trading update published in October, Unite said it had let 88 per cent of bed spaces across its portfolio, compared to 98 per cent in 2019/20.

It said it had seen “healthy letting activity” since A Level results were announced in August, with new lettings partially offset by a higher level of cancellations due to rocketing Covid cases in the UK.

Read more: Government extends ban on commercial property evictions to dismay of landlords