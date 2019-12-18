String of London restaurants go paperless with City fintech startup Flux

A number of London hot spots have taken a step towards going paperless, in a tie-up with digital receipts startup Flux.

Flux has today signed partnership agreements with Japan Centre, Sakagura and Boparan Restaurant Group, which owns Giraffe, Ed’s Easy Diner and Slim Chickens.

The deal means visitors who bank with Monzo or Starling, as well as select Barclays users, will be able to receive digital itemised receipts for their purchases inside their mobile banking app.

Flux, which also holds partnerships with the likes of KFC and Itsu, has now issued more than 1m digital receipts across the UK. Founded by three early Revolut employees in 2016, the startup reported a growth rate of more than 1,000 per cent in the last year alone.

“We’re thrilled to finish off 2019 by introducing Flux to a whole host of new brands up and down the country,” said chief executive and co-founder Matty Cusden-Ross.

“This is an exciting opportunity to demonstrate the way innovative technologies like Flux can deliver a seamless, one-touch experience for customers at check out — as well as benefit the planet by reducing the amount of paper waste created by receipts. It’s been great to see the level of interest in Flux from customers and retailers this year, and we can’t wait to share more updates in 2020.”

The deals come as more companies in the UK seek to become eco-friendly as part of the growing fight against climate change. Research communicated by Flux said more than 200,000 trees are chopped down each year to provide paper for receipts in the UK.

“Our partnership with Flux means we’ll be able to deliver a smoother, sleeker experience for customers at our restaurants across the UK,” said Boparan commercial director Nick Smith. “It’s great to be able to help our customers keep track of their spending — as well as helping the environment — and we’re looking forward to rolling out digital receipts to all of our brands in the future.”

Image credit: Japan Centre