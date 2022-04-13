Strike could stop production at Mini’s Cowley plant, says union

Workers at Cowley are expected to strike over pay increases. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

A strike action could stop production at Mini’s Cowley plant, said the union Unite today after 150 workers voted in favour of walkout.

Unite said the strike will run for eight days between the end of April and May after an “inadequate” pay was offered by employer Rudolph and Hellman Automotive.

“Our Rudolph and Hellman members will be receiving Unite’s complete backing during these strikes, which will slow the BMW production line down or stop it completely,” said Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham.

“Rudolph and Hellman – and BMW – need to start taking account of our members’ rocketing living costs and put forward an offer they can accept.”

Striking employees challenged the employer’s claim it was increasing wages by 10 per cent, claiming the rise amounted to 4 per cent – well below the current inflation rate of 8.2 per cent.

Both Rudolph and Hellman and BMW declined to comment.