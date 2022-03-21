Streaming prices set to soar as market swells and broadcasters pivot

The Netflix hit Bridgerton

With streaming services continuing to boom, the cost of signing up to all of the emerging entertainment packages could rack up a household bill of £2,500 a year.

According to data from the Guardian, this cost is fuelled by rising prices, as well as the sheer number of emerging players in the market.

Enders Analysis estimated that consumers have the opportunity to access 130,000 hours of content from streamers and video-on-demand offerings, compared with 30,000 hours in 2016.

Just last week, Netflix raised its prices in the UK and Ireland for the second time in two years, which is now £10.99 a month.

The US streaming giant also suggested it will be looking to crackdown on password sharing, aiming to push more people to sign up and pay up.

Meanwhile, Disney+ recently upped its prices by a third, as it tries to remain competitive and offer exclusive shows on its site.

Closer to home, linear broadcaster ITV announced earlier this month that it would launch its own streaming service, ITVX, which will offer a subscription service.

Whilst this was met with investor anxiety, the pivot shows how even the most traditional players are looking to tap into the streaming boom and monetise where it can